Wanda Fern Spurlock, 86, entered Heaven Sunday, December 6, 2020. She was born June 7, 1934 to John Kenard and Marguerite (Harvey) Spurlock.

Wanda grew up in Ava, Mo and graduated from Ava High School in 1953.

After graduating, she moved to Kansas City where she worked for a doctor for several years. Later, she moved to Springfield and graduated from beauty school. She worked in a hair salon in Springfield. In later years, she worked for JC Penney in Springfield. She was employed with the company until she was permanently injured in a pedestrian accident. She spent her remaining years at Glendale Gardens Nursing Home in Springfield.

Wanda was a Christian and a member of Highway Church of the Nazarene in Ava, Mo. She enjoyed listening to gospel music and preaching.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Kenard and Marguerite. She is survived by one uncle, Clif Harvey and wife Amy of Sparks, Nevada and one aunt, Faye McVay and husband J.H. of Ava, Missouri along with several cousins and friends.

Graveside services for Wanda will by Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO with Pastor Brian Letsinger officiating.

Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home of Ava, Missouri. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.