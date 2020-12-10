Middle School Lady Bears Thanksgiving Basketball Play

The Middle School Lady Bears started their Thanksgiving break off with some basketball games. On Monday the 23rd they traveled to Liberty to battle the Eagles. 7th grade played a really tough, close game that came down to the last few seconds with the Eagles pulling out the win 24-20. The girls played well together and took a lot of great shots, but coming down to the wire the Lady Eagles made free throws to secure the win. The 8th grade played a very tough Eagle squad that was relentless and Lady Bears left with two losses on the night.

Tuesday the 24th the Lady Bears hosted the Strafford Lady Indians. Strafford mixes their players for A and B teams composed of 7th and 8th graders so the Lady Bears both played a mixture of 7th and 8th graders. Both Lady Bears teams fell hard to the Indians. In between games we were able to play one quarter of a C squad allowing girls to play who might not usually get a lot of playing time. Our girls stepped up and played a hard 6 minutes.

Following the break, the Lady Bears once again hosted Cabool, but this time it was a different outcome. With 3 players back this game, and not as many fouls the Lady Bears were able to pull away with the win 34-28. The Lady Bears worked well together playing some hard defense, and getting in some good shots.

On Tuesday the first day of December the Lady Bears traveled to Willow Springs to battle the other Lady Bears. The 7th grade had a rough night coming back from break only scoring 5 points and allowing 44 against a good Willow squad. The 8th grade however had a much better outcome winning 29-17 where they played some really good basketball.

The Lady Bears have 4 games and a tournament left to round out their basketball season. The girls are still improving with each contest and learning more about the game of basketball.

Scoring:

Liberty Game, 7th grade: Harmony O’Guin 6, Nancy Ames 6, Hope Harvill 4, and Ebanee Nelson 4

Liberty Game, 8th grade: Mariah Premer 7 and Paris Henry 4

Strafford Game, 7th grade: Nancy Ames 2 and Ebanee Nelson 2

Strafford Game, 8th grade: Alexis Emrick 2 and Melody Premer 2

Cabool Game: Paris Henry 11, Alexis Emrick 11, Hannah Forrest 6, Tatum Murray 4, and Mariah Premer 2

Willow Game, 7th grade: Nancy Ames 2, Hope Harvill 2, and Alexis Philpott 1

Willow Game, 8th grade: Paris Henry 13, Alexis Emrick 6, Hannah Forrest 4, Mariah Premer 2, Melody Premer 2, and Reganne Elliott 2