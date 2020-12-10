Leslie Hallmark, 58 years, 6 months, 23 days old, passed away on December 7, 2020 at his wife’s house in Ava, Mo.

Leslie was born May 14, 1962 in Arkansas to Leslie and Verla ( Ellis) Hallmark.

Leslie worked as a Auto Body repair man and then as a bus driver for Ava and Plainview School.

Leslie and Eloise were united in marriage March 6, 1994 at Redbank and to this union were blessed with two children.

Leslie really enjoyed his bus driving and working at the senior center in Gainesville. He liked fishing, playing guitar, witnessing to others, fellowshipping, preaching, attending Redbank Missionary Baptist church, developing relationships around the world and classic muscle cars.

Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Michael Hammon.

Leslie is survived by his wife Eloise, his daughters Miranda Hallmark and Elise Grey both of Springfield, Mo. and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Gideons or Knox College Intervarsity Christian Fellowship ( IVCF). On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.