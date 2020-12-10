Ethel Roberta Jones, 80, of Thornfield, MO died December 7, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn Home, AR. She was born February 5, 1940 in Longrun, MO to Ted and Beulah (Silvey) Pellham.

Ethel graduated from Bradleyville High School in Bradleyville, MO where she enjoyed playing volleyball. On June 4, 1959 she was united in marriage to Connie Jones in Lutie, MO. Ethel worked for Bell Telephone for several years until she and Connie started dairy farming and raising their family. She loved her family more than anything. Nothing made her happier than rocking her grandkids (no matter how old they got). Her house was always a place of love and comfort, and open to all kids! She loved cooking and caring for everyone. She was also quite a joker, always ready for a good laugh. Her family will always treasure those fun filled memories of her.

Ethel became a Christian early in life, and in later years she attended True Hope Church while her health allowed.

She is survived by her husband Connie Jones of Thornfield, MO; daughter Ginger Jones-Taylor and husband Larry of Mansfield, MO; son Ray Jones of Thornfield, MO; five grandchildren Laken Berry and husband Drew, Hunter Jones, Ava Taylor, Clemmie Taylor and Lucie Taylor; one great grandson Ryder Berry; her siblings Joan Pond and husband Charlie of Ava, MO, Sharon Turner and husband John of Longrun, MO, Keith Pellham and wife Millie of Ava, MO, Garlin Pellham and wife Joyce of Wasola, MO; and brother-in-law Robert Jones of Ava, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Beulah Pellham; her brother Ovid Pellham; infant brother Loyd Pellham; and her sister Edna Jones.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Longrun Cemetery with Dale Roberts officiating. A come-and-go visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Longrun Cemetery. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.