Doyle Humbyrd

Doyle Floyd Humbyrd, 80 years, 5 months passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on December 5, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

Doyle was born July 5, 1940 in Pond Fork, MO in Ozark County to Rev. Ira and Fay (Robirds) Humbyrd.

On August 4, 1961 Doyle and Frances Comer were united in marriage at Ava, MO by her grandfather, Rev. John Silvey and to this union were blessed with three children.

He was a Farmer all of his life. Even as a child all he wanted to do is farm. After his accident with losing his right hand, he continued his hard work on the farm. Doyle was a Christian and faithfully attended with Frances the Sandy General Baptist Church.

He loved to go to farm auctions and tractor pulls, but his greatest joy was spending time with family, especially with his grandchildren.

Doyle’s character is described by the following scriptures, Matthew 22:37-39 “ Jesus said unto him,“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Proverbs 18:24 “A man that hath friends must show himself friendly.”

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his sister-in-law, June Humbyrd.

Doyle is survived by his wife, Frances of the home, three children, Stan & Kim Humbyrd, Jeff Humbyrd and Sonya & Kevin Hodges, three grandsons, Aaron and wife, Jenin, Dane, and Jordan, two step grandchildren, Clayton and wife, Hannah & Katie Hodges, five great grandchildren, Makinna, McCoy, Jaidyn, Nash, and Leo, three siblings and their spouses, Ron Humbyrd, Dianne & Jim Mayberry, and Rod & Pam Humbyrd, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Doyle were Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Comer Cemetery, Ava. A visitation was Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Neal Crum. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or Comer Cemetery. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we requested everyone to wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.