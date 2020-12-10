Ava Bears Earn Trophy at Forsyth

By Doug Berger

The Ava Bears took a 55-29 win from the Forsyth Panthers in the third place game of the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament. The Bears had opened the tournament with a 59-52 win over Blue Eye, but fell to Hollister, 60-36, in the second round. Strafford would take the tournament championship with a 45-37 win over Hollister.

In the game with Forsyth, the Bears bounced back from the upset loss to Hollister and jumped out to a 20-2 lead, before Forsyth would sink a three-point shot with 33 seconds remaining in the quarter. The Bears dominated the quarter on the scoreboard and the backboard, out rebounding the Panthers, 12-4. Andrew Dalton scored 11 of his 21 points in the game during the quarter.

Ava was able to stretch out their lead in the second period and took a 34-17 edge into halftime.

The third quarter was another big period for the Bears, outscoring Forsyth, 13-4.

The teams played even in the final quarter.

Along with Dalton’s 21 points, Mason Cole was also in double figures with 16. Seven Bears put points on the scoreboard including Bryse Dodson, six; Blayne Mendel, four; Quinton Donley and Payton Evans, three; and Ethan Donley, two.

In the matchup with Blue Eye, the Bears took a first quarter advantage of 21-10, and were up 31-19 at halftime. The teams played almost even in the third period. Blue Eye outscored the Bears, 17-13 in the third quarter, but couldn’t overcome the Ava lead.

Dalton again led the Bear’s scoring with 26. Cole had 10; Mendel, seven; Quinton Donley, six; Ethan Donley, five; and Dylan Sawyer, four.

The Bears fell behind 24-14 in the first quarter of the game with Hollister. Hollister stretched out their lead in the second period outscoring Ava, 17-8. Long range shooting helped Hollister to jump out to the 41-22 halftime lead. Hollister scored over half of their points from three-point range sinking seven three-point shots. Hollister was able to continue to stretch out their lead in the third period, outscoring Ava, 15-9.

Dalton led the Bears scoring with 18. Quinton Donley had six; Cole, five; Ethan Donley, three; and Evans and Dodson, two.

The Bears will travel to Fair Grove on December 15.

They will return home on December 22 to host Gainesville.