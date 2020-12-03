Troop G Releases Thanksgiving Day Enforcement Totals

Captain Bruce D. Fiske, commanding officer, Troop G, Willow Springs, announces the following traffic totals for the Thanksgiving Day holiday period. During the reporting period, Troop G troopers investigated 21 crashes resulting in two fatalities and eight injuries. Also, troopers arrested three persons for driving while intoxicated and four people for drug violations. Troop G troopers participated in several enforcement operations in support of the Patrol’s newest traffic safety campaign, “Stay In Your Lane.” This enforcement effort is designed to reduce the recent spike of fatal traffic crashes being experienced on Missouri’s roadways. Additional totals from these special operations include 48 citations and 86 warnings.

“We are always saddened when someone loses their life on the roadways in Troop G,” said Captain Fiske. “Our troopers work very hard to keep the motoring public safe. Please do your part by wearing your seat belt, obeying traffic laws, and limiting your distractions.”

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you are behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

Follow Troop G on twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG.