Roma Nell Mackey, 85 years, 8 months, 18 days old, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on November 28, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO.

Roma was born March 10, 1935 in Ava, MO to Homer and Dollie (Phillips) Ellison.

On March 25, 1956 Roma and Harvie Floyd Mackey were united in marriage at Ava, MO and to this union were blessed with three children.

Roma worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods in Ava for 10 years and she also raised turkeys and chickens for over 30 years. She enjoyed attending bluegrass music gatherings and square dancing with Harvie. She also loved gardening, mushroom hunting and attending auctions. She was a Christian.

Roma was preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law, Timothy Brian Gray, three brothers, Tony, Howard and Jerry Ellison, two sisters, Barbara Rohrman and Virginia Richards, and her husband, Harvie in 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Danny Mackey, Suzanne Mackey Evans both of Ava and Sheila Gray of Mtn. Grove, MO, two sisters, Joan Pellham and Billie Miller, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Roma were Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. A Visitation was Wednesday, prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Buddy Boyd.