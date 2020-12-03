OATS BUS SCHEDULE

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.

To schedule a ride in Douglas County call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287.

​

Monday, Dec. 7: Ava to Springfield

Tuesday, Dec. 8: Ava to Ozark

Wednesday: Dec. 16: Eastern Douglas County to Ava

Friday, Dec. 11: Western Douglas County to Ava

Friday, Dec. 18: Western Douglas County to Ava

OATS Transit will not be operating on Friday, December 25, Christmas Day.

​