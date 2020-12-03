| logout
OATS BUS SCHEDULE
OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.
To schedule a ride in Douglas County call the OATS Transit office at 417-887-9272 or 800-770-6287.
Monday, Dec. 7: Ava to Springfield
Tuesday, Dec. 8: Ava to Ozark
Wednesday: Dec. 16: Eastern Douglas County to Ava
Friday, Dec. 11: Western Douglas County to Ava
Friday, Dec. 18: Western Douglas County to Ava
OATS Transit will not be operating on Friday, December 25, Christmas Day.