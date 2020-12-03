Marjorie Mae Roper, 94, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett, Missouri, where she had been a resident since June 2019. She was born on October 8, 1926, in Phillipsburg, Missouri, the daughter of Glen and Adelaide Cline. She graduated from Ava High School, Ava, Missouri, in 1944.

Marjorie lived in southwest Missouri all her life. She was a homemaker who always put her family first. She loved to read and was an avid “crochet” artist. She was also a proud Lily-Tulip retiree.

Marjorie and her husband of 62 years, Vance Roper, were long-time residents of Springfield, Missouri, and charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church. Vance preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by a son, Glen R. and wife Carol, of Gulf Shores, Alabama; a granddaughter, Jennifer Allcock, and great-granddaughter, Ashtyn Blakey, both of Monett, Missouri; a younger brother, James William “Bill” and wife, Linda, of Davis, California; and several nieces and nephews all residing in California. Both her older sister, Jean, and brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Fisher, of Sacramento, California, preceded her in death.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff at Lacoba for the excellent care provided to Marjorie (affectionately known as ‘granny’ to her family and close friends) during her residency at the nursing home.

No visitation is planned. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time. Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home will provide supervision for interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri.