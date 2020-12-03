Laura Lee (Brazeal) Lee

Laura was born Jan. 23, 1961, Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Milton Burke and Nadine (Workman) Brazeal. She was the 9th child of 12 children. She attended Ava School. Laura died of Pneumonia on Nov 23, 2020 at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Mo.

She has always been a free spirit. She was part of the circus and traveled many states like Arizona and Florida. She lived in Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri for a while. But she settled in Wright County, when she got with her final and true love “Buddy” U. G. Boudreaux.

Laura was married many times, but her 1st husband was Harrison Leon Stillings, with which she had 3 children: Malinda L. (Stillings) Graybill, Harrison L. Stillings and Jimmy L. Stillings. She loved them all, but only had a chance to raise Malinda.

Laura worked many jobs: the circus, factory work, food service, baby-setting, and as a bar tender. Whatever she needed to raise her daughter. They were a team. Laura enjoyed her time in the Wright County with Buddy. She volunteered as EMT and firefighter for Manes, raised chickens, garden, and enjoyed the country life style.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, her love Buddy Boudreaux, a premature baby-boy, and her sister Ila Mae (Brazeal) Griffin.

She is survived by her 3 children: Malinda Graybill, Harrison L. and Jimmy L. Stillings, 6 brothers: Milton Ray {his wife Rose}, Thomas J. {his wife Linda}, Michael D. {his wife Kathy}, Terry James, Homer G. and John W. Brazeal {his wife Rhonda}, and 4 sisters: Linda K. Kohnen {her husband Elmer}, Norma L. Barcus, Marry J. Sovern, and Melody A. Bingham. She also had many nephews, nieces, cousins and good friends. There are many people who love her and will miss her.

A Graveside Memorial service for Laura will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Boudreaux Cemetery in Wright County, Missouri. Cremation services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes, Inc., Ava, Missouri. Online condolences can be made to clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com