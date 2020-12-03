Lady Bears Fall to Hollister

The Ava Lady Bears basketball squad fell to Hollister in the opening game of the season, 62-42.

The host Hollister took an 18-13 first quarter lead with the aid of four three point shots. They sank three more three pointers in the second quarter to take a 33-18 halftime lead.

“They shot really well from the three point line, making 12 to our one,” Lady Bears Coach Nathan Houk stated.

Hollister would outscore the Lady Bears, 21-8, in the third period to pull away.

Sara Mendel led the Ava scoring with 12. Hannah Evans had nine; Olivia Gastineau, eight; Celia Fossett, four; Keeley Akers, three; and Baylan Alexander, two.

The junior varsity fell, 22-20, in a hard fought game. Chloe Barnum led the Lady Bears scoring with 15.

The team will travel to Seymour on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Lady Bears will be participating in the Ozark Lady Classic tournament from December 9 to 12.

The Lady Bears first game will be facing Central at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Ozark High School auxiliary gym. On Friday,Dec. 11, the Lady Bears will face Parkview at 6 p.m. in the Ozark High School auxiliary gym. On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Lady Bears will match up with the Ozark junior varsity at 11 a.m.