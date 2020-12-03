Joyce Ann Silvey

Joyce Silvey, 69 years, 11 months, 20 days old, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Cox Hospital in Springfield Mo.

Joyce was born December 6, 1950 in Gainesville, Mo to Boyd and Avis (Sievert) Souder.

Joyce and Dale Silvey were united in marriage December 1978 and to this union were blessed with a daughter.

Joyce began her working life as a Beautician, she worked at Emerson for 20 years and later she and Dale dairy farmed at Longrun.

Joyce enjoyed spending time with Buddy her cat, watching PBR, Family gatherings and attending Barren Fork Church of Christ. She enjoyed visiting with friends and gardening.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Dale.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Jessica and Clint Frye of Noble, Mo. Her brother Ralph Brown of Gainesville, Mo. One grandchild NovaLee Newkirk and Cole Cannon of Nottinghill, Mo.

Funeral services for Joyce were Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel. Visitation was prior to the service on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Officiating was Leon Turner. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Mo. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.