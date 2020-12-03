Courts Moving to Phase Two on 12/4

By order of the Missouri Supreme Court, Judge Craig Carter notifies the citizens of Douglas County that Douglas County Courts will be phasing up to Phase Two effective December 4, 2020.

Phase Two will allow the courts to include more case types to be heard by the courts as well as increase occupancy rates in courtrooms.

The courts will continue to adhere to strict social distancing protocols, use of masks or face coverings as well as advanced cleanings of public areas.

The full order by the Missouri Supreme Court may be found courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=15609.