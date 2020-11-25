Thelma Chisam

Thelma Rae Chisam, 89 years, 10 months, 22 days old, passed on to Heaven on November 22, 2020 at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, MO with her children by her side.

Thelma was born December 31, 1930 in Sweden, MO to Tommy and Helen (Allison) Dye.

Thelma was a retired Ava Public School Elementary Teacher and had taught for over 20 years.

In 1947 Thelma and Ed Dooms were united in marriage and were blessed with three children, Paul Kathy and Max. Later she married Everett Chisam on November 22, 1976.

Thelma was a Christian and loved attending church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, painting, crafts, and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Everett, her sister, Anna Halford, her son, Max and her daughter-in-law, Linda Dooms.

Thelma is survived by her two children, Paul Dooms and Kathy & Mike Austin, five grandchildren, Kirk, Natasha, Denna, Brian, and Leslie, many great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her best friend, Corrine Ellison, other relatives and friends.

Private graveside services for Thelma will be Wednesday, November 25th, Ava Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Oren Alcorn. An open viewing will be available to the public on Tuesday, November the 24th at Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice of charity. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request that everyone to please wear a Mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.