Roy Ellis Stephens, 86 years, 7 months, 18 days old, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on November 18, 2020 at Ava Place with his family by his side.

Ellis was born March 30, 1934 in Blanche, MO Brushcreek community in Ozark County, MO to Roy and Mable (Tetrick) Stephens.

Ellis was a retired Truck Driver and a U.S. Army Veteran.

On December 31, 1955 Ellis and Naomi Holman were united in marriage in Ava, MO and were blessed with two children, Dewayne and Charlotte.

Ellis was a Christian and attended of Ava Assembly of God. He enjoyed bowling in his earlier years, also hunting and fishing. His joy was spending time with his grand and great grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Shelly (Heinlein) Fesler, Naomi, and Emmalyn, two brothers, J.T. and Allen Stephens.

Ellis is survived by his two children and their spouses, Dewayne & Winky Stephens and Charlotte & Leonard Koop, grandchildren, Steven & Jennifer Heinlein, Shannon & Shelby Koop and Shane Koop, great grandchildren, Gracie, Mali, Shaelynn, Cole, Corey, and Cohen, his brothers and sisters, John Stephens, Lorene Curtis, Ruby Adams, Arlene & Wes Scott , Ollen & Sue Stephens, and Marvin & Theresa Stephens, sisters-in-laws, Dormalee Stephens and Vergie Stephens, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Ellis will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday the 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the church. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to wear a Mask when attending services. Thank you. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.