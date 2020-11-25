Nina Sue Turley, 88 years, 11 months, 11 days old, passed away peacefully to Heaven on November 23, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with her family by her side.

Sue was born December 12, 1931 in Lutie, Missouri in Ozark County to Kelly Vernon and Florence Nevada (Young) Peacock.

On December 22, 1951 Sue and Boyd Howard Turley were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, AR and to this union were blessed with three daughters, Suzette, Phyllis, and Gail. They were married 54 years before his passing.

Sue attended the Barefoot School and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1950. She went on to attend SMS (SMSU) in Springfield, MO. She taught at the Barefoot School for one term. After she and Boyd married they moved to Kansas City, where she worked at Hallmark Cards.

The couple purchased a farm in Ava in 1964 where Sue helped milk cows and was also a substitute teacher in the Ava Schools.

Sue was a Social Worker for the State of Missouri and worked out of the Douglas County office for 30 years.

She was a Christian and a member of First General Baptist Church in Ava. Sue was a member of the Gideon’s Ladies Auxillary and the Golden Varsity Sunday School Group. Sue never missed a shopping trip or the chance to go out to eat. She loved her family and was always the best cheerleader at the grandkids school events. She enjoyed baking pies and cookies and spent hours baking cookies each deer season for her little hunters to take to the Lodge. Sue was always ready to give hugs and plenty of love pats! She enjoyed life and left a wonderful example for her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Boyd in 2005, and her brother, Gordon Peacock.

Sue is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Suzette & David Litwiller, Phyllis Turley, and Gail & Randy Dalton, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three great great grandsons, and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sue will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Lutie Cemetery, Theodosia, MO. A visitation will be Friday prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to the Lutie Cemetery or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Due to the spread of Covid-19 we request everyone to please wear a Mask if attending. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.