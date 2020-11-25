Middle School Ava Lady Bears Showing Improvement

By Abbie Baird

The Middle School Ava Lady Bears kicked off their season hosting Cabool on November 10th. The Cabool Bulldogs are short this year only having 6 players for both teams so the Lady Bears 8th grade team played. It was a back and forth game where our Lady Bears came into some foul trouble giving away too many free throws. The Lady Bulldogs pulled away with that win 18-23.

On Thursday, November 12th, the Lady Bears traveled to Thayer to play the wildcats. They faced off with two really tough teams and were not able to pull out the wins. 7th grade losing 17-47 and 8th grade losing 10-58. The Ava Bears have had to play without 4 girls these first few games, but this allowed for some people to step up and fill those spots.

The following week on the 17th the Lady Bears traveled again – this time to West Plains to play the Zizzers. The 7th grade could not keep up with a tough West Plains group keeping them scoreless. The 8th grade team came out from the start ready to play and after a back and forth battle, pulled out the win 26-21.

The Lady Bears finished out their week hosting the Houston Tigers at home on Friday the 20th. The Lady Tigers are short players again this year so the 8th grade played first with the 7th following with only 2 quarters. The 8th graders came out strong and played very well on defense and did things right, but it wasn’t enough for Houston’s offense. While the tempo of the game didn’t reflect the score the Lady Bears came out losing 26-47. The 7th graders got to play for 2 short quarters that did not last very long. They scored 5 in that time but the Houston Tigers scored 12 to call the game. Over the first four games the Lady Bears have improved and are improving as the games continue.

Scoring:

Cabool Game – Mariah Premer 8, Hannah Forrest 6, Reganne Elliott 4

Thayer 7th Game – Ebanee Nelson 8, Nancy Ames 4, Tinley Mahan 2, Hope Harvill 2, and Abi Dalton 1

Thayer 8th Game- Mariah Premer 6, Tatum Murray 2, and Shaylyn Taylor 2

West Plains 8th Game- Paris Henry 7, Hannah Forrest 6, Mariah Premer 4, Tatum Murray 3, Mati Goss 2, Reganne Elliott 2, and Alexis Emrick 2

Houston 8th Game – Hannah Forrest 7, Alexis Emrick 6, Paris Henry 4, Mariah Premer 4, Melody Premer 2, Reganne Elliott 2, and Faith Lane 1