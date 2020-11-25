Lenore Burton, age 97, a longtime and well-respected Ava, Missouri resident, peacefully passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Heart of The Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, Missouri. One of nine children, she was born Lenore Haden, August 8, 1923, at home in rural Ava, Missouri, the daughter of Francis Luin and Clara Mae (McDaniel) Haden. On January 8, 1945 Lenore was united in marriage to Bill Burton, who was the love of her life, and they shared 57 years together before his death, February 21, 2002.

Lenore took good care of herself and her appearance was always a “put together style” – a true lady in every sense. She loved a good hair day and considered wearing lipstick completely essential. Lenore was baptized at an early age and with her commitment to being a prayer warrior she maintained a strong faith and willingly encouraged others. She was truly a beautiful example of the virtuous woman. During her younger years, she was blessed with the ability to write poems and composed several beautiful song lyrics. She loved her flowers, gardening and was also an animal lover with several pets during her farm life with Bill. Lenore will be sadly missed but her genuinely kind memory will live on forever in the hearts of her friends and loving family.

Lenore is survived by a sister Betty Jenkins; a brother Jim Haden and wife Irene. Lenore never had children of her own but was a very loving and special Aunt to several nieces and several nephews; many great-nieces, great-nephews and other caring relatives. In addition to her husband, Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Modena Cox, Mary Cox and Freeda Richards; three brothers Aubrey, George and Jack Haden; one niece and one nephew.

Graveside funeral services for Lenore will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Mt Tabor Cemetery, Ava, Missouri. Visitation was Tuesday in Barnes Family Funeral Home, Ozark. Online condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com.

Effective October 21, 2020 through December 31, 2020 the City of Ozark, Missouri issued a mask ordinance. A requirement to wear face coverings when in public, for the purpose of preventing or limiting the spread of COVID-19. Mask are also required at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Barnes Funeral Home is following the ordinance and recommend social distance guidelines. The family and staff thank you in advance, for your understanding during these difficult times.