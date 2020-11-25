John Newton Yocum, 91 years, 8 months and 27 days old, passed away peacefully to his Heavenly home on November 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.

John was born February 25, 1929 in Wright County, Missouri to Solomon Newton and Flossie (Warren) Yocum.

On June 3, 1948, John and Mary Scott were united in marriage at Mtn. Home, Arkansas and to this union were blessed with five children.

John was a Christian and a member of the Ava First Southern Baptist Church.

John enjoyed pitching horse shoes with friends and family. He was a carpenter and loved wood working. He enjoyed yard sales and looking at tools. He loved family get togethers with food and music. He always made everyone feel welcome. He loved everyone he met. He always held his hand out to everyone who passed by.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Flossie, his two sons, Steve and Jimmy, one brother, Ben Ipock, one sister, Margaret Scott, and one son-in-law, John Webster.

John is survived by his wife, Mary of the home, three children, Charolette Webster, Bruce Yocum and Jerry Yocum, a dauthter-in-law, Janet Yocum, 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Gabe, Mandy and Michael, Rachel and Michael, Jenelle and Jim, Dusty and Lacey, Johnny and Brittney, Mark, Megan, Logan, Shannon and husband, Jed and April, Jake, Megan and Josh, Jessica and Darby, 28 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

A come and go visitation for John will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, Missouri.

Burial of cremains will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Mtn. Grove, Missouri at a later date. Cremation services for John are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com