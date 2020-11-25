Calling All Turkeys November 25, 2020 Submitted Photo Mrs. Vivod’s 1st grade class at Skyline enjoyed making turkey calls in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Submitted PhotoAdministrator, Donnie Luna demonstrates a turkey box call. Posted in School News Related Posts Ava R-1 School Board: Filing Opens December 15th for Two Seats November 25, 2020 Middle School Ava Lady Bears Showing Improvement November 25, 2020 Ava at Forsyth November 25, 2020 November Citizens of the Month November 25, 2020 Ava HS Fall Renaissance Awards November 25, 2020