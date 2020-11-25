Ava at Forsyth

The Ava boys basketball squad will travel to the 60th Annual Forsyth Tournament.

Ava holds the top seed in the tournament and will open play on Monday against Blue Eye (7th seed) at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the game will play the winner of the Hollister (4) and Reeds Spring (5) game on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m.

Strafford has the number two seed in the tournament. In the seven team tournament, Strafford’s side of the bracket will also include Forsyth and Carl Junction.

The championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. The third place game will be played on December 5 at 5 p.m. and the fifth place game on December 5 at 3:30 p.m. text