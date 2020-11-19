Judy Ann Jenkins, 68 years, 9 months, 7 days old, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on November 11, 2020 at Mercy Hospital with her family by her side.

Judy was born February 4, 1952 in Fort Smith, AR to James Clifford and Julia Juanita (Rogers) Thomas.

On January 17, 1981 Judy and Randy Jenkins were united in marriage at Goodhope, MO. They were blessed to raise their two sons, Shannon and Landon.

Judy was a Surgical Nurse at St. John’s Hospital (Mercy) in Springfield for several years. She also did a lot of volunteer nursing in the Ava community. She was a hard worker. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, working on the farm, gardening, cooking, canning and just being in the outdoors. She was a Christian and a member of Ava First Southern Baptist Church. She was active in the church alongwith her husband, Randy. They always looked forward to the Ava Christmas Parade so they could work on the church float at their shop. Judy’s enthusiastic energy and love was infectious. She adored her grandchildren and put forth so much effort in spending quality time with each of them. Her joy was always in serving others!

She was preceded in death by her parents. Judy is survived by her husband, Randy, two sons, Shannon Koonce and wife, Judith of Parker, CO and Landon Jenkins and wife, Andrea of Ava, MO, five grandchildren whom she so loved, Savannah, Collin, Alyssa, Baylie, and Jaden, her brother and wife, James & Sandra Thomas of Nashville, TN, her sister and husband, Shirley & Don Rowe of Orange Beach, AL, nieces, Lisa, Arielle, and Sydney, her church family, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Judy were Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A Visitation was Sunday, November 15th at 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Pastor Rick Spacek. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.