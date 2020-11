Jonathan Wayne Hosier, 43, Republic, MO went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 05, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Life 360 Church (314 US Hwy 60, Republic, MO). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Meadors Funeral Home (314 N Main Ave, Republic, MO 65738 or 417-732-2535) to help offset the funeral expenses for the family.