Dedra Lynn Hartgraves, 59 years, 1 month, 10 days old, passed on to Heaven on November 12, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Dedra was born October 2, 1961 in Springfield, MO to Russell and DeEtta (Burkdoll) Hamby.

On December 18, 1997 Dedra and Vernon Hartgraves were united in marriage in Ozark, MO.

Dedra was a Homemaker and a Christian. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Ava. She enjoyed reading her Bible and telling people about the love of Jesus Christ. She also delighted in watching her favorite Pastors on T.V.

Dedra was preceded in death by her father, Russell Hamby and her husband, Vernon Hartgraves

She is survived by her two children, Ardell Davis and Tela Davis and her fiancee JD Branton of Ridgeway SC, her mother and step father, DeEtta & Bob Atherton, a brother, Bruce Hamby, special friend, Kathy Stacey, whom she loved like a sister, other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Dedra are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. A memorial will be determined at a later date and time.