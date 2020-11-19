Geraldine Gray, 82, made her transition November 14, 2020 at the Copper Rock Village, Rogersville, MO, following a long illness with cancer.

Born June 8, 1938 in Douglas County, the daughter of Ada Mae (Davis) Huff and Maynard Huff.

In 1957 Geraldine and Zane Gray were united in marriage in Squires, MO and were blessed with a son, Danny.

Geraldine lived in Ava, MO her entire life, with the exception of one year spent in Mount Vernon, MO. She graduated from the Ava High School and attended the School of Cosmetology in Springfield, MO and worked as a cosmetologist for a short while. She worked at Ava Public Schools Cafeteria as a Cook for several years. She also served as a Nurses Assistant at Chastain’s Nursing Home in Ava. Geraldine was a Christian and a member of Ava General Baptist Church.

In her younger years she enjoyed playing golf and was active in the Nubbin Ridge Homemakers Club, having served as president. She loved planting and tending her garden and the flowers around her home. Geraldine was recognized for her culinary skills. Her delicious pies, cakes, and yeast breads were always in demand. On some Saturdays she had a stand at the weekly market place in Ava where she sold her baked goods. Her family always request “Aunt Geri’s” dinner rolls for the holiday meals.

The recipe was carefully guarded. One of her great delights was getting to hold her first great grandson, Hudson.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Danny Gray of Ozark, MO, a grandson, Heath and (Molly) Gray and two great grandsons Hudson and James, New York, a granddaughter, Samantha Gray, Springfield, MO, a sister Lora Smith, Lee’s Summit, MO, a brother, Carl and (June) Huff, Lee’s Summit, MO, one niece, Dana and (Brian) Wiencek, Lee’s Summit, two nephews, Bradly and (Kitty) Smith, Prague, Czech Republic, Curtis and (Amy) Smith, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, four great nieces, Sawyer Smith, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Emily Wiencek, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mattie Wiencek, Texas Christian University Fort Worth, Texas, Natalie Wiencek, Lee’s Summit, MO.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Maynard and Ada Mae Huff.

Graveside services for Geraldine will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating will be Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.