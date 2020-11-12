Donald Ross Johnson

Mr. Donald R. Johnson, 89 of Bradleyville, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. Visitation was 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 10th in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home. Graveside service was at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 11, in Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, MO, with Reverend David Holvick officiating.

Don served as an Airman 2nd Class with the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1961 and served during the Korean War in Tachikawa, Japan as an aircraft mechanic. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Don was born in Taney County, MO, Sunday October 11, 1931 to Ross and Nellie (Swearingin) Johnson. He attended Bradleyville School and graduated in 1949. He operated heavy equipment, but he would tell you his occupation was farming. Don married his long-time school friend Luene, July 9, 1960, in Harrison AR.

Don loved to fish and was an avid coon hunter. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, daily. Don liked to listen to classic country music. He was happiest when he was in the hayfields helping his sons.

He is survived by one daughter, Debra Harvey and husband, Rusty of Ozark MO; two sons, Greg Johnson and wife, Kelly of Bradleyville MO, Duane Johnson and wife, Cathy of Taneyville MO; seven grandchildren, Darrell, Vanessa, Aaron, Brett, Beverly, Craig and Zach; ten great-grandchildren, Grace, Carter, Eden, Olivia, Jude, Maklane, Kruze, Joseph, Jaxon and Khaos; one sister-in -law, Pat Johnson; three brother-in-law’s, James Yeary and wife, Betty, Danny Yeary and wife, Vicki, Mike Yeary and wife, Sherry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Nellie; wife, Luene; one brother, Ray; three sisters, Irene, Hester and Evelyn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Patterson Cemetery Fund in care of: Susan Sivils – Treasurer: 6535 Hwy VV, Rogersville, MO 65742

“If Frogs had Wings, they wouldn’t bump their butt when they jump”

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.