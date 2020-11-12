Betty Maggard

Betty Jane Maggard, 90 years, 8 months, 25 days old, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on November 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

Betty was born February 12, 1930 in Union Flat in Bradleyville, MO in Taney County to Robert and Etta (Pierce) Combs.

On February 13, 1947, Betty and Eugene Maggard were united in marriage at Harrison, AR and to this union were blessed with four children. Betty and Eugene celebrated 73 years of marriage last February and were reunited one month after his passing.

Betty was a Homemaker and a Christian with membership in the Hercules Church. She was a prayer warrior for her church family and friends. She was a beautiful example of a virtuous woman. Her faith and her love for the Lord is a legacy to her family.

Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and preserving for the winter.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene, her son, Duane Maggard, great granddaughter Kacie, three brothers, Thurman, Eudell, and twin brother, Bobby Combs, and three sisters, Lelah Todd, Vina Johnson, and Fern Hodges.

Betty is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Margaret & Bob Dalton, Judy & Bo Bonner, and Joyce & Randy Adams, grandchildren; Rob Dalton, Donna Horner, Marla Moore, Samuel Maggard, Georgi Clark, Justin Bonner, Jessica Martin, and Jenny Perkins, 10 great grandchildren; Dusty, Brett, Travis, Heather, Cassondra, Kelsey, Dean, Bailey, Michaela and Lacey, 13 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Visitation for Betty was Wednesday, Nov. 11th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Hercules Church in Bradleyville, MO then followed with graveside services at 2:30 p.m. at Patterson Cemetery, Bradleyville, MO. Officiating was Pastor David Easley. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.