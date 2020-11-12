Betty Jo Hesterlee, age 75, passed to Heaven peacefully November 4th, 2020, at her home in Ozark, Missouri with her husband of 57 years by her side.

Betty Jo (Plumb) Hesterlee was born August 18th, 1945 in Squires, Missouri to Bill & Dorothy Plumb.

On August 18th, 1963 Betty & Benny Hesterlee were united in marriage at the Murray Church in Squires, Missouri and this union was blessed by the birth of one daughter. Betty & Benny celebrated their 57th year of marriage in August 2020.

Betty was a Christian and a member of Grace Community Church, Nixa, Missouri. Betty was a prayer warrior with a life long love of and service to her savior. The greatest desire of her heart was to have all her friends and family have a personal walk with God. She often said, “Kids, if you miss Heaven you have missed it all.”

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father and her brother, Harlan Plumb.

Betty is survived by her husband Benny of the home, daughter Patricia Hesterlee-Tingler of Ozark, MO, grandsons Benjamin Tingler of Ozark, MO, Joshua Tingler & Malia of Belton, MO, and Nathan Tingler & Cortnie of Rogersville, MO, 2 great grandchildren Grace & Flynn Tingler, sister Ruby & Ray Gard of Independence, MO. Betty is also survived by her Aunts Ella Doran and Ethil Lane and special cousins Connie Burris & Danny Fleetwood, and a host of family and friends. Betty loved all her immediate and extended family fiercely and will be sorely missed.

Betty had requested a traditional funeral service not be held and by her request was cremated. A celebration of her life & Memorial Service will be held at a later date.