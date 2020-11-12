2 Injured on Rt. 14

Photo: Ava Rural Fire Dept. At 5:45 p.m. on 11/9, Andrew Ault, 17, of Gainesville, MO and Laura Taylor, 18, of Isabella, MO sustained moderate injuries when the 1998 Chevy truck they were in failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road on Route 14, seven miles east of Ava. The vehicle struck both a fence and tree. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Both occupants were transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield. Ava Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene. The vehicle was towed by Jim’s Towing of Ava. MSGT. C A Hogue of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.