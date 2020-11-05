The American Legion Post #112 assisted by the VFW Post #5993 will present a veteran’s day service at the Ava Cemetery on Wednesday, November 11, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The community is invited to attend. Girl Scouts will plant a flag at each veteran’s grave prior to the service.

This year’s speaker is Tom Bentley. Tom served in the U. S. Air Force for four years from 1972-1976 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

The national anthem and America the Beautiful will be sung and taps played in the distance.