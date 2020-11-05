Roy George Walker, 67 years, 2 months and 30 days old, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, MO.

Roy was born July 31, 1953 in El Paso, Texas to Alton McKinley and Alice Helena (Jacobi) Walker.

Roy owned and operated his own recording studio. He loved creating music. He moved from Arizona to be closer to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roy is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Janelle Walker of Ava, MO, two grandchildren, Daniel and Zoey, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation services for Roy are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.