Retha Trent

Retha Reba Trent, 99 years, 6 months and 3 days old, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home on November 1, 2020 in Thornfield, MO with her family by her side.

She began this life on April 28, 1921, and was the daughter of Johnnie and Emily (Plumb) Wilkinson, of Foil, MO.

On August 17, 1940 Retha and Archie Rex Trent were united in marriage at Ava, MO and were blessed with four children.

Retha was a Christian and a member of Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar and the harmonica at the same time. She also enjoyed quilting, gardening and she loved her flowers.

She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, her husband Archie, Sister, Gladys Turner of Kansas City, Brother, Elga Wilkinson, of Great Bend, KS, and her son-in-law, James DeGase.

Retha is survived by her four children, Karen DeGase of Ava, MO., Marion (Sonnie) Trent, of Thornfield, MO, Rex and Diana Trent of West Plains, MO, and Donna Trent of Quinlan, TX, her sister, Myrtle Hanock of Midland, Michigan, six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great great grandson, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services for Retha will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. A Visitation will be prior to the service on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Pastor Louis Stern, Jr. Memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church. Burial of her ashes will be held at a later date in a private ceremony. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.