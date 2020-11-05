Mild Weather a Treat for Halloween

by Michael Boyink/[email protected]

It really was, all in all, a perfect night for trick or treating.

With a daytime high temperature of 64 degrees on Halloween, enough of the day’s warmth held on until late afternoon and early evening to ensure that all of the time spent on those costumes wasn’t covered up trying to stay warm.

Wonder Woman, Spider Man, the Little Mermaid, Minnie the Mouse, Curious George, and other cows, squirrels, astronauts and firemen stormed the town of Ava with parents in tow.

They stopped at the Police Department, Fire Department, Set Free Ministries, the Lion’s Club, and various other stores, churches, and homes around town.

With sweet treats gathered, the setting sun and cool evening temps encouraged the rambling characters back indoors and into cars, heading back home to enjoy their plunder.