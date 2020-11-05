Luann Metcalf was born August 13, 1956 in Pampa Texas. She passed from this life on October 24, 2020 in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Ava Family Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation was held from 5-7 in the Ava Family Funeral Home chapel.

The family requests love offerings in lieu of flowers.

A full obituary can be found at www.facebook.com/avafamilyfuneralhome