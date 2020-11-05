Clara N. Quinci

Clara Quinci, 92 years, 1 month and 28 days old, passed away on, October 30, 2020 at her home in Springfield, Missouri.

Clara was born September 2, 1928 in Arden, Missouri to Walter and Estella (Huffman) Archer.

Clara Archer and Frank Quinci were united in marriage on June 11, 1960 in Parkridge, Illinois.

Clara was a resident of Springfield, Missouri for 25 years moving from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She retired from Woolworth Main Accounting and also worked as an accountant in a local lab.

Her favorite song and way of life was inspired by the song, “I Did It My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Clara was a strong willed and very tenacious woman. She was a devout animal lover. She loved to go to garage and estate sales with her niece, Sandy. She was dearly loved by Sandy and her husband, Bob and son Timothy Rehard. Clara filled the mom role after the death of Sandy’s mother, Wilma Archer and son, Michael Rehard.

Clara was preceded in death by the love of her life, Frank Quinci in 2003, her parents, brothers, Jack Archer, Fred Archer, and Gene Archer, sisters, Alice Pierce, Lynn Chocol, Irma Williams, Wanda Maggard, nephews, Douglas Williams, Jerry Pierce, Clyde Pierce, JD Archer, and a niece, Sue Welch.

Clara is survived by her sister, Blanche Lakey, nieces and nephews, Sandra Rehard, Lynne Oshinsky, Vivian Nelson, Leland Pierce, Joe Pierce, Fritz Pierce, Sue Maggard, and Dee Melton, Sonya Collier, Tony Lakey, Vicky Roach, Troy Lakey, special friends, Dallas, Tina, Cameron and Tanner George and Eugene and Nancy Wilbauer and many special relatives and friends.

A Graveside Funeral Service for Clara was Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Goodhope Cemetery with burial to follow. Officiating was Pastor James Hathcock. Memorials may be made to the Goodhope Cemetery.