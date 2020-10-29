James Kenneth “Kenny” Wiles, 78 years, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 with his family by his side.

Kenny was born September 27, 1942 in Douglas County, MO, the only son of Adrain “Cap” and Elma (Stillings) Wiles.

Kenny was a member of the Breeden Church of Goodhope. He loved the outdoors. One of his favorite things was to take long drives on the old country roads. Photography was a hobby he enjoyed. In his younger years he spent many weekends camping and floating the rivers of the Ozarks. The Rocky Mountains and the coast of Mississippi were favorite destinations. He was a proud member of the URW working at Dayco Industries for many years and later raising cattle.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.

Kenny is survived by his daughter Debbie Snider of Clever, MO and son, Rick Wiles and wife, Susan of Ozark, MO, four grandchildren and their spouses, Amber & Ryan Simpson, Nicki & Josh Foltz, Brent & Kayla Wiles, and Sarah & Ryne Troy, five great grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, and Chloe Simpson, and Callan & Alton Foltz. Kenny will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a person who loved to “sit a spell and visit.” He lived simply and cared deeply for those less fortunate than himself, volunteering at the Victory Mission. He was always willing to lend a hand to others.

Graveside services for Kenny were Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Stillings Cemetery, Ava, MO. Officiating was Pastor Jerry Loveland. Memorials may be made to the Victory Mission, 1715 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65803 (www.victorymission.com) Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.