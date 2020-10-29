Geneva Ann Hodges, 80 years, 8 months, 4 days old, passed away on October 24, 2020 at her home with her husband Lee and family by her side.

Geneva was born February 20, 1940 in Ava, MO to Clarence and Opal (Walker) King.

On September 16, 1972 Geneva and Lee Hodges were united in marriage at West Plains, MO and were blessed with two children.

She had worked at Spaldings for several years and retired from Emerson Electric. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and her grandkids. Geneva was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Connie Miller, three brothers, Ralph, Loyd and Donas King, three sisters, June Thompson, Minnie Potter and Virginia King.

Geneva is survived by her husband, Lee, a son and wife, Donald & Claudia Hodges, three grandchildren, Sharon Miller Bell, Dustin & Morgan Hodges, one great granddaughter, Sharadon Bell, two sisters, Betty & Randy Scott and Mary Lou Hesterlee, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services for Geneva will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mills Cemetery in Douglas County. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.