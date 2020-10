The Douglas County Fair ran its demolition derby last weekend. The event featured 24 lawn mowers and 15 cars. Event winners are as follows:

Little Tykes:

31 Ford Young & Kelly Scrivner

15 Remi Lane

58 Titus Lane

Lawn Mower:

1st Place: Heath Roberts

2nd Place: Ricky Croney

3rd Place: Bo Stamper

4th Place: Daniel Young

Demo Derby:

1st Place: Matt Bingham

2nd Place: Terrill Johnson

3rd Place: Jacob Lane

4th Place: Scott Kilgore

Hardest hit: Josh Lane