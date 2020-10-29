| logout
Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.
Calls By Type
October 18 – October 24, 2020
Abandoned Vehicle – 1
Alarm – 1
Animal Call – 3
Assault, Domestic – 1
Assist Agency – 2
Assist Agency (Division of
Child Services) – 1
Assist Agency (Medical) – 2
Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1
Check Person – 3
Check Vehicle – 2
Check Well-Being – 1
Disturbance, General – 1
Fraud – 1
Funeral Escort – 2
Miscellaneous – 7
Private Property Accident – 1
Stalled Vehicle – 1
Traffic Control – 1
Traffic Stop – 8
Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1
Cemetery Gates – 8
Total – 49