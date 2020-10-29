Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Calls By Type

October 18 – October 24, 2020

Abandoned Vehicle – 1

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 3

Assault, Domestic – 1

Assist Agency – 2

Assist Agency (Division of 

Child Services) – 1

Assist Agency (Medical) – 2

Assist Agency (MSHP) – 1

Check Person – 3

Check Vehicle – 2

Check Well-Being – 1

Disturbance, General – 1

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Miscellaneous – 7

Private Property Accident – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 1

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 8

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Cemetery Gates – 8

Total – 49

Posted in City of Ava