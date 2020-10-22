William Woodrow Coonce, 81 years, 22 days old, passed away to Heaven on October 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.

Woodrow was born September 27, 1939 in Stover, MO to Clyde and Lucille (Wood) Coonce.

Woodrow was a Minister and a retired well driller among other occupations in the community.

On June 8, 1957 Woodrow and Mary Ann Miller were united in marriage at Stover, MO and to this union were blessed with five children. They were very proud to also raise their nephew, Phillip Miller.

He was a member of the Mansfield Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed studying his Bible, preaching, fishing, and loving on his grandkids!

Woodrow was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Ann, five brothers, Charles, Junior, Freno, Ronnie Dean, and Russell Wayne Coonce, and one sister, Leah Coonce.

He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Pam & Wayne Coy, Bill & Janet Coonce, Laura & Bob Seastrand, Debbie & Rick Ritter, and Bub & Lorie Coonce, special nephew and wife, Phillip & Tina Miller, 16 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandson, and 1 great great on-the-way, one brother, Mel Coonce & wife, Teresa, two sisters, Linda Nichols and Mary Farmer, two sisters-in-law, Velma Coonce and Rosie Miller other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Woodrow will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fair View Cemetery on U Highway. Visitation was Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating will be Brother Bub Coonce, Brother Jim Ragsdale and Brother Doug Irwin. Due to the spread of Covid 19 in our community we recommend people attending to wear a mask. Thank you. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.