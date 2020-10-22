Lola Mae (Murray) Shipp

Lola M. Shipp, age 66 years, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia, MO following a battle with cancer.

Lola was born on October 8, 1953 in Springfield, MO to James B. Murray and Ruth Stewart Murray. Lola and Larry Shipp were united in marriage at Longrun, MO on August 12, 1971.

Lola was a Certified Nursing Assistant and drove for a medical transport service in Southeast MO prior to becoming disabled. She made her home in Sikeston and Hayti before relocating to live with her nephew and family in Moberly.

Lola was baptized at a young age and, no matter the circumstances always spoke of her love for Jesus. She especially loved to sing praise songs, with her favorite being “What a Mighty God We Serve.”

Lola was preceded in death by her father, her mother Ruth and Earnest Britzman, and brother Robert Britzman. Her grandparents, Homer and Martha Elizabeth (Nance) Stewart of Wasola and Marcus and Luvena (Howerton) Murray of Thornfield also preceded her in death.

Lola is survived by sisters, Linda Valentine (Gordon) Neal (KY), Mary Ann Britzman and Amber Britzman (Jackson, MO) and one brother William (Dede) Britzman, (IN). Lola leaves behind many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside memorial interment will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.at the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, MO.