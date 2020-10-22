Douglas County Fair This Saturday

The Douglas County Fair board is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 24th!

The Livestock Show begins at 10:00 A.M. and includes goats, sheep, beef cattle and dairy cattle. Show participants can register at arrival on Saturday morning.

Demolition Derby car inspection begins at 2:00 P.M. No cars will be alllowed after 5:30 P.M.

The evening show begins at 7:00 P.M. and includes a mower derby and Power Wheels Derby before the main event.

Admission is $5. Concessions will be available.

The Douglas County Fairgrounds are located just southwest of the intersection of Highway 5 and County Road 500.