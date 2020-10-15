Skyline Tigers Play Final Home Game

Submitted Photo
The Skyline Tigers middle school basketball team will play their last home game of the season tonight at 6 p.m. There will be a time of recognition for the 8th grade ball players. Pictured are: Front Row: Jace Borders, Elizabeth Hinote. Middle Row: Josh Garner, Emma Webster, Aaliyah Irby, Jenna Brixey, Erika Strong, Gracie Nava, Mason Solomon. Back Row: Kyle Barker, Destiny Surface, Haylee Surface, Lydia Harden, Emily Mayberry, Faith Crawford, Dana Harden, JD Borders. Coach: Brad Loveless (not pictured)