Lady Bears Shutout Gainesville in 5 Innings

by Doug Berger

The Ava Lady Bears closed out their regular season with a shutout win over Gainesville, 10-0, in a five inning game. The Lady Bears take a 17-2 record into district play.

Ava scored eight runs in the first inning. Olivia Gastineau walked and stole second. An error allowed Lexi Gastineau to reach and Olivia Gastineau scored. Julia Henry would double to center scoring Gastineau. Miquia Heinlein was hit by a pitch. Another Gainesville error would load the bases. Macee Cutbirth singled driving home two. A Sara Mendel groundout brought home another run. With two outs, Taegan Snow walked. Olivia Gastineau would follow with a triple bringing home the sixth and seventh runs. An error would allow Gastineau to score.

The Lady Bears scored their final two runs in the fourth. Heinlein and Keely Akers singled. A Devin Rowe double scored both runners.

Henry pitched all five innings of the game.

The Lady Bears also added wins over Willow Springs, Mansfield and Bakersfield during the wrap up of their regular season play.

Ava defeated Willow Springs, 16-1, in a game on October 5. Willow Springs opened the game with two singles. A single to center saw Lady Bears centerfielder Lexi Gastineau throw out the runner at home to keep Willow Springs off the scoreboard.

Olivia Gastineau opened the Ava half of the first inning with a walk. Lexi Gastineau would follow with a single. A passed ball allowed the runners to move up. A ground out saw Olivia Gastineau score. A second ground out scored Lexi Gastineau. Cutbirth would double in the third run of the inning.

Ava would add three more runs in the second. Lexi Gastineau would triple in two runs, and she would score on a ground out.

Willow Springs scored their only run in the top of the third inning.

A seventh Lady Bears run scored in the bottom of the third on a passed ball. Akers had reached on an error. A single and walk moved Akers to third, where she would come home on a ground ball.

Ava would use nine hits, including doubles by Lexi Gastineau and Henry, to score nine runs in the inning.

Henry took the pitching win for the Lady Bears.

The next afternoon, the Lady Bears had to come from behind to take a 6-2 win at Mansfield.

Mansfield used a two-run homerun to take a 2-0 lead after one inning of play.

Ava put a run on the scoreboard when Snow homered to open the Lady Bears third inning.

The Lady Bears would use a four run fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Akers would double. Cutbirth singled scoring Akers. Devin Rowe walked. With two outs, Snow doubled driving home two. Another double by Olivia Gastineau plated Snow.

The final Lady Bears run came home in the fifth inning when Henry singled and courtesy runner Sydnee Snow stole second. Akers singled moving Snow to third. Snow would score on a ground out.

Henry again was in the pitching circle for the entire game.

The Lady Bears shut out Bakersfield, 10-0, last week on Thursday at Bakersfield.

Ava scored a single run in the first inning, and added two more in the second.

Four more Lady Bears runs came home in the third inning. The Lady Bears loaded the bases with singles by Mendel, Kaelyn Stillings and Taegan Snow. A fly out scored the first run. Lexi Gastineau would double and come around to score on the same play along with two additional runs.

Ava added another run in the fourth on an error. The ninth Lady Bear run scored in the fifth. Snow doubled, stole third and scored on a ground out. The final Ava run came in the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice.

Henry pitched the entire seven innings for the Lady Bears.