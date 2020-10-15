Five Ava Cross Country Runners Take Medals

The Ava Bears and Lady Bears Cross Country teams competed at the Willow Springs SCA Cross Country Challenge on Monday, October 12th.

To earn a medal, a runner needed to finish in the top 15.

The Varsity boys and girls both competed in 3.1 mile races.

The next race for the teams will be on Thursday, the 15th, at Mountain Grove. The results from Monday are as follows:

Varsity Boys:

Dathan Kilgore–3rd–19:49 (Medal)

Flint Sallee–10th–21:16 (Medal)

Caden Prock–19th–23:50

Tyler Brooke–28th–26:48

Andrew Clevenhagen–32nd–30:31

Varsity Girls:

Mallory Melton–3rd–23:04 (Medal)

Hannah Evans–14th–33:34 (Medal)

Rebekah Evans–15th–33:42 (Medal)

***Pictures include:

0729–Hannah Evans (left) and Rebekah Evans

8119–Mallory Melton

8122–Flint Salee (left) and Dathan Kilgore