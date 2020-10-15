Ava Lady Bears Volleyball Loses 3 to Conway

by Doug Berger

The Ava Lady Bears volleyball squad fell to Conway last Thursday in three sets.

Ava came into the matchup with an 11-8-2 record for the season. Conway had a season record of 8-8-3.

In the first set, Conway picked up the first two points to establish a lead they held throughout the set. Midway through the set Conway held a 16-7 lead, but the Lady Bears were able to cut Conway’s lead to five, 17-12, before the teams traded points for the remainder of the set. Conway came away with a 25-19 win.

In the next two sets Ava continued to make Conway work for their wins. Late in the second set the score was tied at 21, before Conway was able to pull away for a 25-22 victory.

In the final set, Ava held a 10-6 lead. Conway would come back to tie it at 12. The teams played even and were tied at 22, before Conway captured the final three points of the set.

The Lady Bears will host Salem (2-15-2) on Thursday.

Class 3 District 10 team records currently stand at Liberty (18-5-4), Ava (11-5-4), Willow Springs (6-9-1), Salem (2-15-2), and Mountain Grove (0-9).