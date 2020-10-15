Ava Community Supports Firefighters

On Saturday, October 10, the Ava City Fire Department held a fundraiser at the fire station on South Jefferson.

The event featured a chili cookoff, auction, car show, and more.

According to Fire Chief Scotty Upchurch, the event raised $9310, which will all go towards purchasing new air packs (SCBA Units).

Photos include (top) Firefighter staff meet and greet in front of the fire station. (Middle left) Chili cookoff winners were: 1st Carol Swainston, 2nd Janice Rawlings, 3rd Chris Degase, Fan’s choice: Chris Degase. (Photo by Teresa Tost) (Middle right) Gregg Thorsen showed his 500 HP propane-powered blown Willys truck. (Bottom) Local residents mill about the fire station. (Below) Goodies for auction, games for the kids, and taking donations from passers-by.