Ava Art Guild Fall Show Results
The Ava Art Guild’s Fall Art Show opened on Wednesday, October 14th and runs until October 24th. There are approximately 60 entries including paintings, 3-D art, fiber art and more.
The show is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors are encouraged to vote for People’s Choice in the adult and junior categories.
There is no admission. Masks are encouraged.
The Judge’s Choice is a stone pigment painting by artist Thomas Holt with the title Forest Silence.
Under 18
24 Tractor, Jeremiah Fenoff, 2nd
25 Patriotism, Jeremiah Fenoff, 1st
26 Dog and Chick, Abigail Fenoff, 1st
27 Grazing, Abigail Fenoff, 1st
23 Sunrise, Jeremiah Fenoff, 1st
31 Grecian Vase, Vance Piccinino, 2nd
28 Cowgirl, Abigail Fenoff, 1st
50 Tom Turkey, Esther Jones, 1st
39 Koala, Elena Howard, 1st
33 Hummingbird, Elena Howard, 2nd
34 Cat & Butterfly, Elena Howard, 1st
37 Friends Forever, Elena Howard, 2nd
36 Moonlit Mountains, Elena Howard, 2nd
38 Fiery Sunset, Elena Howard, 3rd
35 Sunset Tree, Elena Howard, 3rd
54 The Overlook, Josiah Fenoff, 2nd
Advanced Fiber Arts
21 My Little Pony Band Aids, Jo Ann Hereford, 3rd
22 Pooh Band Aids, Jo Ann Hereford, 1st
30 Care Bear Band Aids, Jo Ann Hereford, 2nd
Beginning Mixed Media
7 Spray Paint #1, Noelle Ballor, 3rd
15 Space Scape #1, Noelle Ballor, 2nd
6 Grey Ball #1, Sam Ferguson, honorable mention
17 Mountain High, Noelle Ballor, honorable mention
14 Purple Haze, Sam Ferguson, 1st
Intermediate Mixed Media
3 April’s Charlie, Erin Ellis, honorable mention
4 Lucy in the Leaves, Erin Ellis, 3rd
5 Too Many Cats, Erin Ellis, 2nd
2 Spirit Dog, Erin Ellis, honorable mention
1 Willie Boy, Erin Ellis 1st
Beginning Fiber Arts
51 Door Hangers, Taylor Lou, 1st
52 Stitch of the Day, Taylor Lou, 2nd
Advanced Acrylic
48 Raven of Skull Island, Suzy Meelhuysen, 1st
47 Nightmare Hollow Manor, Suzy Meelhuysen, 2nd
58 Snail Mail, Jane Osborn, 3rd
Beginning Acrylic
19 Autumn Drive, Bernice States, 1st
Advanced 3-D
16 Picture Frame, Jim Davis, 3rd
10 Birds of a Feather, Thomas Holt, 1st
46 Jamaican Christmas, Suzy Meelhuysen, 2nd
42 Honoring the Dead, Chloe Stillings, 4th
Pine Needle Baskets
8 Pine Needle Basket #1, Karen Holt, 1st
9 Pine Needle Basket #2, Karen Holt, 2nd
Stone Pigment
12 Forest Silence, Thomas Holt, 1st Judge’s Choice
11 Path in the Woods, Thomas Holt, 2nd
Beginning Oil
53 Poppy Diana Middleton, 1st
Advanced Oil
18 Lessons from the Weaver, Debbie Twa, 1st
45 Farewell to Summer, Rita Fancher, 2nd
56 Apple Blossoms, Jane Osborn, honorable mention
57 Garden of the Gods, Jane Osborn, honorable mention
55 Along the Lane, Jane Osborn, 3rd
Advanced Mixed Media
29 Takin A Break, Laura Fenoff, 2nd
49 Fall, Regina Robertson, 1st
Advanced Pastel
32 Waiting Patiently, Donna Howard, 1st
Advanced Pencil
43 Reflections, Rita Fancher, 2nd
44 Sisters, Rita Fancher, 1st
Intermediate Photography
40 Blue Missouri, C.P. Stillings, 2nd
41 Missouri, Where the Sky Meets the Earth, C.P. Stillings, 1st
Beginning Photography
20 Waitin’ on the Mail, Dennis States, 1st
13 Hay is In Dennis States, 2nd
Advanced Photography
59 Mark Twain National Forest, Jane Osborn, 1st
Building
61 Seed Store Pickers, Jane Osborn, 2nd
60 Wild Flowers, Cross Jane Osborn, 3rd