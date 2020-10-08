Signed Check for Sign

Recently, members of the Ava Citizens Action League presented a $200.00 check to Vanessa Thomas, the owner of Images Beauty Salon. The mission of ACAL is to promote businesses on the Ava Square and in the downtown area. Assisting business owners with the appearance of their buildings has been the focus of this citizens group and ACAL will pay half of the costs for outside improvements. Vanessa remodeled the interior and exterior of the building. The monies given to Vanessa helped pay for the new sign she had designed and installed above the entrance to her salon.